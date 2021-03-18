EDUCATION BRIEFS" BGC Black History month winners named

UScellular announced the three winners of its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge during a celebration this past week at the club’s site.

Those winners were:

Aniyah Millner received $500 for first place for a drawing of Rosa Parks. The granddaughter of Toronia Millner, she is in sixth grade.

Zoriah Titus received $200 for second place for a drawing of Martin Luther King Jr. Zoriah is in fifth grade and the daughter of Ebony Brimmer.

Maria Johnson received $150 for third place, for a drawing of Thurgood Marshall. A Martinsville High School senior, Maria is the daughter of Marisa Womack. She also won third place last year.

In January, Boys & Girls Club members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.

For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards.