Erica James is all about putting books in the hands of children in Martinsville and Henry County.

James is originally from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She then lived in Pamplico, South Carolina, and then attended Charleston Southern University to study early childhood education.

She moved to the Martinsville area in 2009 when her father, Jim Hewitt, got a job as the pastor of Pocahontas Baptist Church. She met her husband, Marcus James, while living in South Carolina, but he moved to the area with her.

Erica and Marcus got married in 2010 and now have two daughters: Ella James, 8 and Charlotte James, 5. The family have three cats named Prince Henry of Spinach, Salem and Allison, and two dogs named Paisley Rae and Bond.

James worked at Walgreens and CVS as a senior tech for the pharmacy and still holds her national and state licensure for that position. Next she worked at Bassett Furniture as the benefits administrator and after being laid off during the pandemic began working at G.W. Carver Elementary School as a PALS tutor.

She started at Smart Beginnings as the early literacy coordinator in June of 2022. The organization is set to change its name in July to Martinsville-Henry County Partners for Children.

“I think it fits,” she said about the new name. “It fits really well with what our mission is.”

Smart Beginnings is a non-profit organization and community coalition that works with parents and caregivers to improve the lives of community children.

The main goal of her job is “helping students age zero to 5 prepare for kindergarten or prepare for preschool,” she said. She also works with the Martinsville-Henry County branch of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Literacy is extremely important to her, she said. The first book she read, with the help of her mother, was “The Hobbit.” Her grandfather used to pay her a dollar a book to read to him, and she now makes sure her children have access to plenty of books as well.

That is why her current job is so fitting, because she goes around to day care centers and provides literacy tests and reads to children. She makes sure read in special voices for all the characters. She does read-aloud programs at the Spencer-Penn Centre on the first Saturday of every month and works with teachers on literacy lessons that target specific students’ needs based on testing she does with them.

She works with Reach Out and Read at Children’s First Pediatrics where at wellness visits children will pick out a book the nurse or pediatricians help teach them and their parents all about reading books together.

This program not only teaches them to read but also the parts of the book such as the title, front cover, author, back cover, spine, title page and illustrator, she said.

“Books are multi-use items, their not just for the story,” James said. “Sometimes just looking at a picture and seeing a kid that looks like you in there means something so much to these babies.”

She also goes to Goodwill to buy children’s books and then places them in the Little Free Libraries around town.

James is currently enrolled at Patrick and Henry Community College with a goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

She loves to make crafts and work on DIY projects around her home and is working on perfecting her skills as a gardener. Many of the crafts James likes involve her kids and are based on things from the books that they read together.

She and her family like to spend time on the Smith River and enjoy taking the kids and dogs out to dig their toes in and sometimes take a quick swim when it’s warm enough.