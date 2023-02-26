The Piedmont Arts Guild heard a brief history about the families displaced from Rock Castle Gorge from one of the descendents: Beverly Belcher Woody.

Woody is a sixth grade history teacher at Martinsville Middle School. She talked to the guild about a part of local history that she has personally researched—Rock Castle Gorge and the people that were displaced when the Blue Ridge Parkway was built.

Rock Castle Gorge runs from Woolwine to Meadows of Dan and is between Belcher Mountain and Rocky Knob. The headwaters for both the Dan and Smith Rivers both start on Belcher Mountain.

One of the first inhabitants of the gorge was Isaac Underwood, Woody’s great-great uncle, she said. Underwood became a traveling photographer after the Civil War, travelling all around the southern part of Virginia and into North Carolina, but he also left a journal of his experiences.

One of his journal entries talks about Woody’s great-great grandparents, which makes it particularly important to her, but also acts as a “microcosm of how all the people up there in Rock Castle were.”

“I’m so grateful for that because, of course, I would’ve never got to know my great-great grandparents,” Woody said. “This was a blessing to me. They were one of the first settlers in Rock Castle so this gave me a good indication of how they were thought of by the community.”

“We’re trying to make sure this story keeps going,” she said. Her father took her to see the remnants of her great-great grandfather’s home and she took her son there as well. He now has children and Woody hopes they can get a chance to take a trip there too.

The Belchers that lived in Rock Castle, Woody’s descendants, were pro-Union and refused to fight in the 51st Virginia Infantry Regiment until they were drafted to do so, she said. Woody said that to avoid being drafted, they were all hiding in caves and no one could find them initially.

“I like to talk a lot about Rock Castle and mountain people … because there’s been so many ugly stereotypes about mountain people that aren’t true,” Woody said. “These people were just as educated and just as talented as anybody, any flatlander.”

“They had interests, they had hobbies … They had time to form a band and play at parades,” Woody added. “They got together like we don’t do anymore.”

Woody shared a list of names of all the people conscripted from Rock Castle Gorge to Captain Rufus Woolwine’s Company that can be found in the Patrick County Historical Museum. On it are many familiar names of families such as Woolwine, Lovell, Lee, Dillard, DeHart, Boyd, Belcher, Wood and many more.

“They were some hard-working folks,” she said. Some, including her grandfather, would plant crops when it was the season and then walk to West Virginia in the winter to mine coal until they could come back and grow crops again when the weather allowed.

She told the story of a little boy named Charlie who died tragically at school while playing “Crack the Whip” where children form a line holding hands and run around in random directions with one child at the front as the head and one at the end as the tail.

Charlie was the tail and when he was flung off, he broke his neck.

Woody then showed a series of photos of different families such as the Comptons and Wades, photos of when the park service came in to begin construction, a hand drawn map of the families that lived in the gorge and an article from 1838 in the Richmond Inquirer about a gathering of war veterans.

“These people were not backwards, these people were just as anybody in the city. Just as well read and intelligent and patriotic,” Woody said. “Probably even more patriotic.”

“Just the main thing I want people to know is forget the stereotypes, forget everything you know about mountain folks or think you know about mountain people,” she said. “It’s not true and they’re just the greatest people ever.”