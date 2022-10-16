Family tradition: Jake Earles follows father, grandfather into music

Jake Earles grew up in Axton and left town to play music in various places before returning to become a popular musical performer in and around Martinsville.

His father, Jesse Earles, his grandfather Jack Earles and his uncles Kenny, Ronnie and Teddy Earles, play bluegrass music. “I grew up watching them, so I just wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

Though the family didn’t have a name for their band, hearing them play inspired Earles to his future career.

He knew “from day one” that music would be his career, and he has stayed true to that mindset. Earles left Axton in 1999 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee and came back 20 years later.

This year will be his 30th year playing guitar from when he started playing when he was 12. The family had a “busted guitar” downstairs and he asked for replacement strings for his birthday so that he could start playing it. His father drew out the chords for “House of the Rising Sun,” and that was Jake Earles’ first and only lesson.

From there he was largely self-taught and played music by ear. Ray Charles is one of his biggest musical influences, and listening to him taught Earles a lot about musical chords.

Earles has played at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with Tim McGraw.

“I played in hundreds of bands,” he said. But while he was playing in Key West, he saw a man sitting by himself playing the guitar and singing. At first, he thought it was “lame” after the excitement of playing on stages, but when he found out how much money that man made, he hasn’t gotten up from his chair since.

In 2010, while he was in Key West, Earles said he “blew his pancreas out” and had to be hospitalized. He now suffers from chronic pancreatitis. “Because of that, it was near impossible to stay healthy on the road, and I kept working myself into hospital stays,” he said.

“I have a big family here,” he said, and they were urging him to come home. Once he did, “I found all these places to play and I have the best fans, and I don’t even want to call them fans — they’re friends.”

His favorite part of performing, he said, is the interactions and response he gets from the crowd. “If they’re into it, it kind of fills up that musician gas tank that money can’t do,” he said. It’s “very fulfilling.”

Earles performs in a variety of venues, from breweries and restaurants to charity events and festivals. They include The Ground Floor some Saturday mornings, Iron & Ale in Lynchburg, The Beacon Pub on Smith Mountain Lake, Hot Shots in Moneta and Reynolds Brewery in Eden.

“I definitely look at the crowd and then decide how it’s going to go down,” he said. “Unless I’m feeling bad. If I’m feeling bad then I just play for myself.”

He tailors the music he plays to the location and audience. At a nursing home, he’ll play songs such as “I’ll Fly Away,” gospel songs, Hank Williams songs and older music that’s different from what he plays at venues like Roosky’s Bar & Grill.

“I can do one song from about any artist, especially in country music,” Earles said. If someone requests a song that he doesn’t know, he’ll usually have something similar to it in his bag of songs because of this.

“I play a little bit of everything,” he said. “But I’m a county artist.”

Earles also has original music that he plays within his sets of covers that stick with the county music genre that he typically plays.

“Forget about your week, hopefully sing along, I’ll tell some jokes,” he said. “That’s what my show’s about.”

Earles recently played at Blue Jeans & Bling, a charity event to benefit the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Videos of him performing are on his YouTube Jacob Earles and his Facebook Jake Earles Music.

For the rest of October, Earles schedule is as follows:

Friday: Portside—SML from 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 23: Mountain Valley Brewing from 3-6 p.m.

Oct. 27: Golden Leaf Bistro from 7-10 p.m.

Oct. 29: Scuffle Hill Brewing Company from 9 p.m. to midnight