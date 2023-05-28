Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael Sanguedolce is a self-taught jack of all trades who enjoys woodworking, welding, sculpting, metal detecting and historical research.

Sanguedolce is from New York, though he lived in a range of locations before he ended up in Virginia. After graduating high school, Sanguedolce took classes at the Institute of Design and Construction in Brooklyn, New York before working briefly for an architect.

He married Kathi Sanguedolce 52 years ago and they have two daughters, Lisa and Jennifer; four grandchildren, Joshua, Mikey, Lily Rose and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Magnolia Jayne; and two other great-grandchildren on the way.

He retired in 2004 from the United States Post Office after 32 years of service.

“My plan is to be retired longer than I worked for them,” Sanguedolce said. He’s over halfway to that goal after 20 years of being retired.

After he retired, the couple sold their house and moved to Texas where they lived until 2011. While there, he drove a school bus for six years.

He also worked for around two years at two different barbecue restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee, where he lived from 2011 to 2013, and gained a love for cooking barbecue in the process. From 2013 to 2015 they lived again in Texas, where he ran an auction house.

They sold the business and their home to travel the country in a mobile home for a few years, only missing North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

He moved to Martinsville five years ago after doing thorough research on surrounding areas to find the perfect place for him and his family to move to. He said while looking into the area he found “incredibly fascinating history.”

Even though he’s been retired for a while now, he still keeps very busy.

One of the things he does to keep busy is metal-detecting. He is part of Henry County Metal Detectors, a local group, and said he uses items he finds on outings for historical research on the area.

He started metal-detecting while living in Tennessee with a metal-detecting club there. He put his metal detector aside for several years until he moved to Martinsville in 2018.

“It’s a very interesting hobby because of the research,” he said. “Every place I walk, I’m always thinking ‘What is under my feet?,’ ‘What was here before me?’”

Sanguedolce also works as an archivist for the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, spending around 25 to 30 hours a week at the museum going through items that haven’t been archived in a long time.

Since being in Martinsville, Sanguedolce has also taken up for another cause: making sure that the roads are safe for local people. He does this through the Martinsville Transportation Safety Commission, a group of concerned citizens who want to improve pedestrian experiences.

The group speaks with city officials to try to solve problems and even got fast results to one issue with the placement of new road signs in multiple places. They meet once a month at the Martinsville Police Department and have grown from a group of three people to a board of seven. A current issue he says they are looking into is parking in uptown.

Sanguedolce said that a main aspect of this committee is talking about the issues with residents so that the issues are known and solutions can be found. The main goals are to slow down traffic and give pedestrians a place to cross, walk and sit.

“I do that with the things I’m passionate about,” Sanguedocle said. “I talk about barbecue, I talk about the traffic committee, I talk about metal-detecting and I’ll talk about church. Those are the things that we’re looking to develop here.”

“If I don’t, I get nowhere,” he added.