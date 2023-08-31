Jennifer Yates explores a unique method with her counseling business by taking her clients into nature for sessions.

Originally from South Carolina, Yates grew up in a small farming town called Cope which is comparable in size to Martinsville.

“So, it wasn’t a big cultural shift to move up here,” she said.

She attended the University of South Carolina where she earned both her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in social work with a macro concentration.

Her first job out of college was as an advocate for people with disabilities.

She moved to Virginia a little over 20 years ago when her husband, Rory Yates, got a job in the area and the two now have two children: Ethan Yates, 16 and Jade Yates, 12.

One thing she set out to do once she moved to the area was setting up her own support network locally. She started out by working as an advocate at a local women’s shelter.

“It was a hard adjustment,” she said. But she made it work by getting involved from the perspective of an advocate and even did ride alongs with the local police department and when she did intensive in-home care she got to know the surrounding areas of Danville, Rocky Mount and Chatham.

Just last year, Yates opened Four Rivers Counseling (4RC), an inclusive, holistic and trauma-sensitive outpatient counseling service, right here in Martinsville.

The name for her business originated from walks the four members of her family would take together to the river to get out of the house during the pandemic.

Four Rivers Counseling is located in the Clocktower at Commonwealth Centre, 300 Franklin St., along with several other counseling services, but Yates doesn’t only meet her clients in her office there — she takes them outside to be in nature for sessions as well.

The plan to start a counseling business began from the struggle that Yates saw in children during and after the pandemic and culminated with two students committing suicide.

“COVID was very hard for our young people,” she said. “When everyone was at home an isolated, supports fell out.”

Having to discuss what happened with her own children was eye opening to her and she realized she wanted to play a part in helping people in the area.

“I felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up and do something,” she added.

She said one day while she was sitting by the Smith River, all she could think about was being able to help other people experience the peace and relaxation she felt while she was there.

This unique aspect of actually executing that dream was originally brought out while Yates was taking her business plan through the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Startup MHC program.

“I met so many creative minds there,” Yates said. “Michael Scales became my mentor, he was very encouraging.”

She also made friends in the industry in Samantha Turner of OakStone Health and Nutrition and Tracie Hampton of GAPS Healthcare.

“Sam [Turner] and Michael [Scales] were the ones who really brought out the nature aspect because all my pictures in my mini presentations were always about the river,” Yates said.

They suggested that she incorporate that into her office space — which she did by adding plenty of plants, a fish tank and images of nature. That then evolved into her taking her clients into nature for her sessions.

“They really brought in the heart of 4RC ... It just adds so much more to the counseling approach that my clients love,” Yates said.

“It’s a reminder, being in nature, to take things slow and give things time and trust the process and see what else comes up,” she said.

“I could not be a firefighter, or a surgeon or an attorney ... I think this is a calling for me and I was meant to do it. I see myself as just a messenger of hope,” Yates said. “So, when I’m with clients, the magic happens.”

“My goal is to make sure that client is feeling better and doing things by one percent a little bit better so that they start to see the change outside of the therapy,” she added. “It’s about changing their life for the better.”