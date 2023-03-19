Laura Steere and her husband Rick Steere took their passions, combined them and created Infinity Acres Ranch.

Infinity Acres has around 225 to 250 different animals and 49 different species on site. Some animals they have are tarantulas, snakes, armadillos, wallabies, capybaras, emus, owls, doves, rabbits, camels, zebras, llamas, alpacas, donkeys, horses and miniature horses, sugar gliders, hedgehogs and more.

The Steeres moved to Ridgeway in July 2007 from upstate New York where they had a small farm. Laura Steere said after years of harsh weather and a particularly rough final year with over 200 inches of snow, she put her foot down and moved down South to warmer weather.

The 10-acre hobby farm had animals such as horses, goats, llamas, alpacas, chickens, parrots, dogs and cats. It was located “in the snow belt,” Steere said, between Syracuse and Rochester in a town called Cato.

“We looked like Noah’s ark coming down 81,” Steere said about the move to Virginia. They already had some of the animals before they made the trip South. Once they arrived they were able to branch out into more exotic animals such as zebras and camels.

The couple love to travel to visit family in Maryland, Ohio and Australia. Australia is her favorite place to go because of all the animals she gets to see there. They’ve been to Australia three times.

Over the 16 years they have lived in Ridgeway, the couple have expanded their hobby farm in to a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

“We started inviting some folks to come and enjoy the animals around 2009,” Steere said. This began the growth that in 2012 resulted in nonprofit status.

“Anybody that came to see us kept saying, ‘This is like a park down here; you should share this,’ and it kind of gave us that initiative to try something really unusual and different,” Steere said. Steere is a Registered Nurse by trade, but has always had a passion for animals, she said.

She worked as a school nurse and a psychiatric nurse before retiring and now uses her experience with in the ENABLE day program for adults with disabilities at the ranch. ENABLE, which provides animal-based learning experiences, was inspired by her husband’s son, who has disabilities.

The organization offers guided petting tours, mobile exhibits, Animal Adventure Camp, volunteer opportunities, youth programs, an annual 5k run, llama hiking, fiber arts classes, a spring carnival, a Spring Special Prom Night, the Llama & Livestock 4-H Club, the ENABLE program and is planning to hold a spring and summer music series.

Steere said it is important to be “well-rounded” in her position as it allows her to go from wearing glamorous gowns at the prom event to her farm clothes take care of the animals.

“There’s a balance. There’s the yin and the yang,” she said. “It’s wonderful to use technology … You’ve gotta be able to understand nature and not be scared of everything. Be able to be comfortable. I go from the belle of the ball to the barn goddess.”

At first, she added, she was looking at Infinity Acres as a retirement opportunity but “little did I know I’d be working longer and harder than I’ve ever worked in my whole life.”

The latest project at the ranch will be a capybara exhibit that will transform an area that used to be an outdoor pool into a habitat and was made possible by contributions from Molina Healthcare, the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and Jones & DeShon Orthodontics.

Meanwhile, the Steeres will celebrate their 29th anniversary this week.

“From the time that we met our goal has always been to work together and to be together all the time,” Steere said.