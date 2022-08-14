From Trout in the Classroom coordinator to education outreach manager: Krista Hodges

Krista Hodges has been working at the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) since 2011, though her position has grown from the Trout in the Classroom coordinator to her current position as the education outreach manager.

When she isn’t working away at helping the natural environment, she also spends a lot of time outdoors with her family and working on the farm that she lives on.

Her love for nature is represented in her work life, of course, but also in her personal life through her love of hiking, boating and fishing. Her job lets her teach school children about taking care of the environment, but at home Hodges loves spending time outdoors with her two daughters, Lillie and Amelia.

Her daughter Lillie is often at DRBA events with her, comfortably handling their pet corn snake and paddling in the river. So, Hodges is clearly effective at getting kids to experience a love for natural environments, both at work and at home.

“The mission of DRBA is to preserve and promote the natural and cultural resources of the Dan River Basin through recreation, education and stewardship,” Hodges said.

The Dan River Basin spans multiple counties in both Virginia and North Carolina. DRBA’s headquarters are in Eden, North Carolina, and it also has an office in the Henry County Administration Building.

To enhance recreation, Hodges said, DRBA builds and improves river accesses and creates access to green spaces for communities, such as parks and trails, that will create opportunities that allow “people to be able to enjoy getting outdoors, spending time in nature and also to preserve areas that way they’ll always be there for future generations.”

The stewardship part of the mission involves water quality monitoring, planting trees and protecting water resources. Since DRBA has five full time employees, they achieve these things through a large volunteer presence.

Specifically for the water quality monitoring, DRBA volunteers take courses to learn how to test the water for bacteria and check for a macroinvertebrate presence in the river which lets them “gauge the health of the river,” Hodges said. “Testing for E.coli and the macro-invertebrates, both of those are things that people can do with very little training. It takes a few training days, but once you take the test, you’re ready to go and you can get out there and help the community, help protect the resources.”

Though Hodges is involved with recreation and stewardship, education is where her specialty lies as DRBA’s education outreach manager. She began with a focus on just one of their education programs and has since “expanded those programs to offer this robust menu of programs that can reach so many more students.”

“My role has actually grown into being this education manager for the whole Basin, and I coordinate all of our education programs, not just Trout In the Classroom,” Hodges said. “And we work with anywhere between five to ten thousand youth a year … we do it from the very smallest kids from early childhood all the way up to college-level programs.”

Trout In the Classroom is a long-time program DRBA conducts to teach students about the lifecycle of trout. With fish tanks in classrooms, children see the fish grow from eggs; once the fish are bigger, the students release them into the river. “It started out just in this area, but we’ve expanded all around the Basin,” Hodges said. “And it’s grown to a program that reaches thousands of youth every single year.”

“We want to get kids excited about nature, out in nature doing these hands-on learning opportunities, hands-on projects to spark their interest in this type of stuff and hopefully they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” she said. “We’ve had kids doing Trout In the Classroom in elementary school and then we see them again after they’ve graduated high school and they’re like ‘I remember that, that was one of the best field trip I ever did.’”

“It’s something that sticks with them and hopefully, the idea is, if they care about these things, if they care about the trout and them surviving in the river, or the trees that they’ve planted along the stream … Then end goal is that they’ll want to take care of the river too, take care of their drinking water resource,” Hodges said.

Hodges has a degree in environmental science and ecology with a minor in English literature. She said that when she was in college, people told her it was the most strange combination they had seen. However, she said, “It makes sense though ... I write tons of grants, so it was perfect.”

“Right now I’m working on a grant so we can improve this access [The Great Road river access] even more than we already have,” Hodges said. “We would love to put an outdoor classroom here … We’re looking at grants right now for that, that’s something that we hope to add within the next couple of years.”