Piedmont Profile

Name: Aubree Bowman

Age: 31

Family: Edmund Bowman, husband; Stuart and Brenda Bowman, in laws; Alan Touchstone, brother; the late Russell Meyer, step brother; the late Russell Meyer, step father; and 12 dogs

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Patrick County High School, classes in criminal justice at Patrick and Henry Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University

Occupation: Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Director of Fundraising and Special Events and Bassett Train Station Manager

Hobbies: Running her four businesses, playing with her 12 dogs and tennis

Favorite book: “The Man Who Moved a Mountain” by Richard Davids, “The 4-Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferriss or any book on freemasonry

Favorite movie: “Steel Magnolias” (1989), “Interstellar,” “Lawless” or any war movie

Favorite food: Veal from The Pink House in Savannah, Georgia or wagyu beef

Ideal Saturday morning: Either sleeping all day or getting up very early to hike with her dogs

Ideal Saturday night: “Grilling out with the dogs”