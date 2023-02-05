Piedmont Profile
Name: Beth Marshall
Age: 30
Family: Darlene Marshall, mother; Phoebe, chihuahua
Lives: Bassett
Education: Bachelor’s degree in media studies from Radford University and associate degrees in general studies and business administration from Patrick and Henry Community College
Occupation: Martinsville Henry County Economic Development Corporation Manager of Marketing and Communications
Hobbies: playing video games, walking on trails, being outside, listening to true crime podcasts
Favorite book: “The Shining” by Stephen King
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)
Favorite food: tacos
Ideal Saturday morning: Either hiking with friends on a sunny day or playing video games on a rainy day
Ideal Saturday night: Going to see a movie with friends and then discussing the movie afterwards over cocktails