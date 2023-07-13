Piedmont Profile
Name: Bethany Fisher
Age: 38
Family: Steve Fisher, husband; Laurina and Xander Fisher, children
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor's degree in zoology from University of Florida
Occupation: Virginia Museum of Natural History Museum Experiences Manager
Hobbies: Arts and crafts
Favorite book: "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Favorite movie: "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" or "The Princess Bride"
Favorite food: Tacos
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in before having breakfast with her family
Ideal Saturday night: Going out to dinner and a movie with her family
