Piedmont Profile
Name: Brian Henderson
Age: 38
Family: Wife Tiera Henderson and children Braylen, Bri’Ann, Braxton and Braedyn Henderson
Lives: Greensboro, N.C.
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports management from Virginia State University
Occupation: Patrick and Henry Community College Athletic Director and Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion
Hobbies: Sports and spending time with family
Favorite movie: “John Q” or “Blue Chips”
People are also reading…
Favorite food: Lasagna
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up in a hotel and hanging out at the pool with his kids
Ideal Saturday night: Relaxing on the couch watching some sporting event