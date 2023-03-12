Piedmont Profile
Name: Callie Hietala
Age: 35
Family: Joe Keiper, husband; Hannah Hietala, sister; Eli Hietala, brother; Kathy Hietala, mother
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in both English and classical studies from the College of William & Mary
Occupation: Martinsville City Public Schools Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator
Hobbies: Watching movies, bird watching, playing and hosting trivia competitions, video games, traveling and eating and cooking food
Favorite book: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck
Favorite movie: “1917” or “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)
Favorite food: Indian food
Ideal Saturday morning: Wearing pajamas while watching Netflix or any streaming service on the couch
Ideal Saturday night: Going to a good brewery with friends and good music