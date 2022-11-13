Getting to know Devin Pendleton

Piedmont Profile
Name: Devin Pendleton
Age: 34
Family: parents, Lori and Billy Purdy of Pleasant Grove and Eddie and Kim Pendleton of Sanville; sister, Logan Pendleton of Martinsville; brother, Ethan Pendleton of Danville; stepbrother, Tommy Purdy of Patrick County; and partner, Jacob Herwald, originally of Clifton Forge
Lives: Roanoke
Education: Studied general studies at Patrick & Henry Community College
Occupation: Coordinator of Campus Life and Artistic Director at P&HCC
Hobbies: Theater, travel, thrill-seeking, Christmas decorating, cooking
People are also reading…
Favorite book: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, which shows the effects being a performer in childhood has
Favorite movie: “The Color Purple”; the theater version of “The Color Purple” also was his favorite Patriot Players production.
Favorite food: “A good charcuterie board”
Ideal Saturday morning: Catching up on chores, being productive, planning and creating
Ideal Saturday night:
Out on the town “to release some energy”