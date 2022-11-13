 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Devin Pendleton

Devin Pendleton

Devin Pendleton is nearing his 10th year as Artistic Director for the Patriot Players.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Devin Pendleton

Age: 34

Family: parents, Lori and Billy Purdy of Pleasant Grove and Eddie and Kim Pendleton of Sanville; sister, Logan Pendleton of Martinsville; brother, Ethan Pendleton of Danville; stepbrother, Tommy Purdy of Patrick County; and partner, Jacob Herwald, originally of Clifton Forge

Lives: Roanoke

Education: Studied general studies at Patrick & Henry Community College

Occupation: Coordinator of Campus Life and Artistic Director at P&HCC

Hobbies: Theater, travel, thrill-seeking, Christmas decorating, cooking

Favorite book: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, which shows the effects being a performer in childhood has

Favorite movie: “The Color Purple”; the theater version of “The Color Purple” also was his favorite Patriot Players production.

Favorite food: “A good charcuterie board”

Ideal Saturday morning: Catching up on chores, being productive, planning and creating

Ideal Saturday night:

Out on the town “to release some energy”

