Getting to know Devin Pendleton

Piedmont Profile

Name: Devin Pendleton

Age: 34

Family: parents, Lori and Billy Purdy of Pleasant Grove and Eddie and Kim Pendleton of Sanville; sister, Logan Pendleton of Martinsville; brother, Ethan Pendleton of Danville; stepbrother, Tommy Purdy of Patrick County; and partner, Jacob Herwald, originally of Clifton Forge

Lives: Roanoke

Education: Studied general studies at Patrick & Henry Community College

Occupation: Coordinator of Campus Life and Artistic Director at P&HCC

Hobbies: Theater, travel, thrill-seeking, Christmas decorating, cooking

Favorite book: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, which shows the effects being a performer in childhood has

Favorite movie: “The Color Purple”; the theater version of “The Color Purple” also was his favorite Patriot Players production.

Favorite food: “A good charcuterie board”

Ideal Saturday morning: Catching up on chores, being productive, planning and creating

Ideal Saturday night:

Out on the town “to release some energy”