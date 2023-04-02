Piedmont Profile
Name: Dr. Nancy Moncrief
Family: Phil Holleran, husband
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Memphis, master’s degree in biology from Fort Hays State University and a PhD in zoology from Louisianna State University
Occupation: Virginia Museum of Natural History Curator of Mammalogy
Hobbies: Travelling, knitting and cooking
Favorite book: “Undaunted Courage” by Stephen E. Ambrose
Favorite movie: “Wizard of Oz”
Favorite food: Oatmeal or shrimp and grits
Ideal Saturday morning: Eating breakfast before going for a walk around Lake Lanier with her husband
Ideal Saturday night: Grilling out with friends and playing board games