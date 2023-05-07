Piedmont Profile
Name: Erica James
Age: 34
Family: Marcus James, husband; Ella and Charlotte James, daughters; three cats; and two dogs
Lives: Henry County
Education: Courses in early childhood education at Charleston Southern University and currently working towards a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education at Patrick and Henry Community College
Occupation: Smart Beginnings Early Literacy Coordinator
Hobbies: Crafting, gardening and building projects around her house
Favorite book: “The Cool Bean” by Jory John, “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien or and of the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
Favorite movie: “The Holiday”
Favorite food: Biscuits made by her husband, tacos or popcorn
Ideal Saturday morning: Lightsaber fights with the whole family and a homemade breakfast of French toast
Ideal Saturday night: Watching a movie with popcorn or treats from Sweet Heaven in Martinsville