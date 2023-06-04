Piedmont Profile

Name: Greg Hackenberg

Age: 39

Family: Amanda Hackenberg, wife; Calvin Hackenberg, son; Maisie Hackenberg, daughter

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in early childhood education and elementary education from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; a master’s degree in education from Concordia University Portland; and certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards

Occupation: Martinsville Middle School STEM Teacher

Hobbies: Playing guitar, spending time with his children, canoeing, fishing, seeing live music, going to the Uptown Farmer’s Market and visiting local museums

Favorite book: “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson

Favorite movie: “Muppet Treasure Island,” the Star Wars original trilogy, Disney movies with his children and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies

Favorite food: “Old fashioned margherita pizza” from anywhere

Ideal Saturday morning: Going to the farmer’s market to get local produce and goods before stopping by The Ground Floor for some live music and coffee

Ideal Saturday night: Getting together with his friends to play music or going to see local live music