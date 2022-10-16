 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Getting to know Heidi Pinkston

  • 0
Heidi Pinkston
Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile Name: Heidi Pinkston

Age: 56

Family: Shane Pinkston, husband; Ben and Max Pinkston, sons; Beatriz Pinkston, daughter-in-law

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in community arts management from Eastern Carolina University

Occupation: Piedmont Arts Executive Director

Hobbies: Fitness, live music, visiting museums

Favorite book: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein

Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz”

Favorite food: Seafood

People are also reading…

Ideal Saturday morning: Going to the YMCA for a fitness class.

Ideal Saturday night: Having a homecooked meal made by her husband with her friends.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert