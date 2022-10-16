Getting to know Heidi Pinkston

Piedmont Profile Name: Heidi Pinkston
Age: 56
Family: Shane Pinkston, husband; Ben and Max Pinkston, sons; Beatriz Pinkston, daughter-in-law
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in community arts management from Eastern Carolina University
Occupation: Piedmont Arts Executive Director
Hobbies: Fitness, live music, visiting museums
Favorite book: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz”
Favorite food: Seafood
Ideal Saturday morning: Going to the YMCA for a fitness class.
Ideal Saturday night: Having a homecooked meal made by her husband with her friends.