Piedmont Profile
Name: Jennifer Yates
Age: 49
Family: Rory Yates, husband; Ethan Yates, son; and Jade, daughter
Lives: Henry County
Education: Bachelor's degree in criminal justice and master's degree in social work with a macro concentration from the University of South Carolina
Occupation: Four Rivers Counseling Owner
Hobbies: Hiking, exercising, reading and spending time outdoors
Favorite book: Books by Brené Brown or "The Light Between Us" by Laura Lynne Jackson
Favorite movie: "Kill Bill"
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Ideal Saturday morning: Drinking coffee, listening to meditations and reading
Ideal Saturday night: Going dancing
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603
