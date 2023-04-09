Piedmont Profile
Name: Jessie Ward
Age: 64
Family: Mark Wingfield
Lives: Henry County
Education: Henry County Public Schools and studied under Luther Ward, her father, to become a certified farrier
Occupation: Certified Farrier
Hobbies: Painting, basket weaving and making ironwork art
Favorite book: Any book on farriering
Favorite food: Any food she grows from her own garden
Ideal Saturday morning: Taking a walk through the woods with her husband
Ideal Saturday night: Spending time with her husband