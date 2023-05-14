Piedmont Profile
Name: Joan Joyce
Age: 74
Family: Danny Joyce, husband; Stephen Joyce, son; and Heather Joyce, daughter-in-law
Lives: Martinsville
Education: One year of courses in business at the National Business College
Occupation: City of Martinsville Deputy Treasurer
Hobbies: Working with deaf individuals, crocheting, reading and walking
Favorite book: Mysteries or Hallmark books
Favorite movie: "The Sound of Music" and "Doctor Zhivago"
People are also reading…
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Ideal Saturday morning: Reading a book in the quiet
Ideal Saturday night: Spending time at home with her family