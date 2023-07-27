Piedmont Profile
Name: Kaitlin Bryant
Age: 26
Family: Judy and James Bryant, parents; Austin and Seth Bryant, brothers; Amy Bryant, sister-in-law; Audra, niece; Bell, dog
Lives: Patrick County
Education: Patrick County High School, dual enrollment classes through Patrick & Henry Community College, bachelor’s degree in studio and digital art from Liberty University and master’s degree in visual communications from Liberty University
Occupation: Patrick & Henry Community College Graphic Designer & Social Media Manager
Hobbies: Painting, reading and hiking
Favorite book: “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte
Favorite movie: “Jaws” and “Pride and Prejudice,” both the 2005 and 1997 versions
Favorite food: Her grandmother’s Thanksgiving dinner
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in before going to thrift stores and lunch with her mother
Ideal Saturday night: Staying in to watch a movie or hangout with her family and friends

