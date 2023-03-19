Piedmont Profile
Name: Laura Steere
Age: 63
Family: Rick Steere, husband
Lives: Ridgeway
Education: Bachelor’s degree in hotel, motel and restaurant management from Paul Smith’s College and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Crouse Hosptial School of Nursing
Occupation: Infinity Acres Ranch executive director
Hobbies: Traveling, visiting family and taking care of animals
Favorite book: “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran
Favorite movie: Harry Potter series
People are also reading…
Favorite food: Ice cream or popcorn
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and having brunch
Ideal Saturday night: Date night with live music