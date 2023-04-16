Piedmont Profile
Name: Leslie Phillips Hervey
Age: 63
Family: Jay Hervey, husband; Haley and Bud Hervey, children; and four dogs
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation and a minor in business from University of North Carolina at Greensboro; two certificates in non-profit leadership from Duke University
Occupation: Previous Executive Director of both the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA and Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Hobbies: Gardening and playing with her dogs
Favorite book: “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Meet Joe Black”
Favorite food: “Where tomatoes, cheese and bread meet in any form”
Ideal Saturday morning: Staying in bed to read with her dogs
Ideal Saturday night: Having a “low key” dinner with friends