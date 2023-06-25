Name: Marisa Womack
Age: 39
Family: Reggie Womack, husband; Maria, Kaira and Rania Womack, daughters
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Associate’s degree in early childhood education from Patrick & Henry Community College and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Averett University
Occupation: Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Chief Operations Officer and Human Resources Director
Hobbies: Creating music, reading and writing
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite movie: “The Sound of Music” or “West Side Story”
Favorite food: Lasagna
Ideal Saturday morning: Fixing breakfast for her kids
Ideal Saturday night: Having dinner with her family and having “deep conversation”
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603
