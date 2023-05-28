Piedmont Profile
Name: Michael Sanguedolce
Age: 72
Family: Kathi Sanguedolce, wife; Lisa and Jennifer, daughters; Joshua, Mikey, Lily Rose and Jacob, grandchildren; Magnolia Jayne, great grandchild
Lives: Martinsville
Education: some college classes at the Institute of Design and Construction in Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Retired
Hobbies: Metal-detecting, wood-working and -turning, working on houses and cars, sculpting, welding, historical research and cooking barbecue
Favorite book: “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach and “Rhinoceros Success” by Scott Alexander
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Field of Dreams,” “Shawshank Redemption” or “The Goonies”
Favorite food: Steak
Ideal Saturday morning: Having coffee with his wife
Ideal Saturday night: Having a bowl of popcorn as he watches the Yankees win a ball game