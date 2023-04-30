Piedmont Profile
Name: Monica Hatchett
Age: 48
Family: Figsboro
Lives: Robert Hatchett, husband; William and Anna Hatchett, children; Jim and Teresa Adams, parents; and Archie, dog
Education: Graduated from Henry County Public Schools, bachelor’s degree in English from Roanoke College and master’s degree in writing and rhetoric from Virginia Commonwealth University
Occupation: Patrick and Henry Community College Director of Public Relations and Marketing; former, Henry County Public Schools public information officer
Hobbies: Travelling, watching Broadway shows and DIY art projects
Favorite book: “A Million Little Pieces” by James Frey or any book by Adriana Trigiani
Favorite movie: “Hamilton”
Favorite food: Any food that she doesn’t have to cook herself
Ideal Saturday morning: Going to her niece and nephew’s ball games
Ideal Saturday night: Going out for dinner