Piedmont Profile

Name: Monica Hatchett

Age: 48

Family: Figsboro

Lives: Robert Hatchett, husband; William and Anna Hatchett, children; Jim and Teresa Adams, parents; and Archie, dog

Education: Graduated from Henry County Public Schools, bachelor’s degree in English from Roanoke College and master’s degree in writing and rhetoric from Virginia Commonwealth University

Occupation: Patrick and Henry Community College Director of Public Relations and Marketing; former, Henry County Public Schools public information officer

Hobbies: Travelling, watching Broadway shows and DIY art projects

Favorite book: “A Million Little Pieces” by James Frey or any book by Adriana Trigiani

Favorite movie: “Hamilton”

Favorite food: Any food that she doesn’t have to cook herself

Ideal Saturday morning: Going to her niece and nephew’s ball games

Ideal Saturday night: Going out for dinner