Piedmont Profile Name: Natalie Hodge
Age: 44
Family: Judy Harris Hodge, mother; Rufus Lee Hodge, father; Hasan Davis, husband
Lives: Martinsville uptown
Education: Bachelor’s degree in justice and policy studies and African American studies from Guilford College and master’s degree in African American studies from Cornell University
Occupation: Writer and transformation coach
Hobbies: Writing, reading and hiking
Favorite book: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
Favorite movie: “The Matrix”
Favorite food: Lobster rolls
Ideal Saturday morning: Relaxing on the beach
Ideal Saturday night: Still relaxing on the beach
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603
