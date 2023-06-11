Piedmont Profile
Name: Nelson “Burr” Fox
Age: 62
Family: Lori Fox, wife; Liza Fox, daughter; Luke and L.B. Fox, sons; one granddaughter
Lives: Old Liberty
Education: Carlisle School, Martinsville City Public Schools and associate degree in business from Patrick & Henry Community College
Occupation: Owner of Burr Fox Specialized Woodworking
Hobbies: Woodworking, woodturning, hand making wooden boxes and making things with his hands
Favorite book: Books by Tom Brown Jr.
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Secondhand Lions”
Favorite food: Steak
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and then working on projects with his scout troop
Ideal Saturday night: Staying in and cooking steaks