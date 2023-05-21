Piedmont Profile
Name: Pam “Spanke” Williams
Age: 64
Family: Midge Agee, roommate; Betty Aldridge, sister; Robert Williams, brother
Lives: Collinsville
Education: Martinsville High School graduate
Occupation: Sportlanes Director of Bowling
Hobbies: Bowling, outdoor activities and travel
Favorite book: “The Green Mile” by Stephen King
Favorite movie: “G.I. Jane” or “Kingpin”
Favorite food: Steak and potatoes or barbecue
Ideal Saturday morning: Coaching kids bowling
Ideal Saturday night: Relaxing at home