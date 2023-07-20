Piedmont Profile
Name: Pamela Jamison Allen
Age: 65
Family: Sid Allen, husband and Sidney Allen, son
Lives: Forest Park
Education: Paralegal certificate from The National Center for Paralegal Training, bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University and associate degree in science from Patrick & Henry Community College
Occupation: Piedmont Arts Director of Finance
Hobbies: Sudoku and other New York Times games, Bunco, NASCAR, spending time with friends and
Favorite book: Books by Mary Kay Andrews and Elin Hilderbrand or any summer beach read
Favorite movie: “Gone With the Wind”
Favorite food: Low country boil
Ideal Saturday morning: Brunch followed by a movie at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke
Ideal Saturday night: Having dinner with friends and watching NASCAR
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603