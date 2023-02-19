Piedmont Profile
Name: Ralph “Rocky” Wall
Age: 52
Family: Mitzi Wall, wife; Jackson and Taylor wall, sons; and Ashley Cox, daughter; Darion Cox, son-in-law; and five grandchildren
Lives: Axton
Education: Some classes at Patrick and Henry Community College
Occupation: McAirlaids Inc. IT Support Manager
Hobbies: Photography, music and hiking
Favorite movie: “The Usual Suspects”
Favorite food: Cheeseburger with onion rings
Ideal Saturday morning: Sitting in the woods and watching for wildlife
Ideal Saturday night: Spending time somewhere in the mountains taking pictures of the stars