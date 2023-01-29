Getting to know Sandy Strayer

Piedmont Profile
Name: Sandy Strayer
Age: 53
Family: Seth Strayer, husband; Thomas Cox and the late Glenda Cox, parents; Cheese, golden retriever Australian shepherd mix
Lives: Ridgeway
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Radford University, master’s degree in leadership from George Mason University, ed specialist degree from University of Virginia, doctorate degree in educational leadership from Radford University
Occupation: Henry County Public Schools Superintendent
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, cooking and dancing
Favorite book: “Lead for God’s Sake” by Todd Gongwer or “Marine Sniper” by Charles Henderson
Favorite movie: “Anything with dance in it” and a “happy ending” or a historical film
Favorite food: Pizza or ice cream
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up to clean the house, wash clothes and everything gets “sparkling” followed by baking or cooking
Ideal Saturday night: Having her friends and family over to have a meal and good times