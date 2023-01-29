Getting to know Sandy Strayer

Piedmont Profile

Name: Sandy Strayer

Age: 53

Family: Seth Strayer, husband; Thomas Cox and the late Glenda Cox, parents; Cheese, golden retriever Australian shepherd mix

Lives: Ridgeway

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Radford University, master’s degree in leadership from George Mason University, ed specialist degree from University of Virginia, doctorate degree in educational leadership from Radford University

Occupation: Henry County Public Schools Superintendent

Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends, cooking and dancing

Favorite book: “Lead for God’s Sake” by Todd Gongwer or “Marine Sniper” by Charles Henderson

Favorite movie: “Anything with dance in it” and a “happy ending” or a historical film

Favorite food: Pizza or ice cream

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up to clean the house, wash clothes and everything gets “sparkling” followed by baking or cooking

Ideal Saturday night: Having her friends and family over to have a meal and good times