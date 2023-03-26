Piedmont Profile

Name: Sue Ann Ehmann

Age: 67

Family: Ron Brammer, husband

Lives: Patrick County

Education: Patrick County High School and studied communications at the University of Miami

Occupation: Patrick and Henry Community College Executive Assistant to the President and [to the] Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services

Hobbies: Dancing, target-shooting, hatchet-throwing, walking in the woods while it’s snowing, downhill skiing and body-surfing

Favorite movie: “The Christmas Chronicles”

Favorite food: Chicken and zucchini noodles dish with a Parmesan cream sauce that she makes with her husband

Ideal Saturday morning: Eating breakfast with her husband on their deck and enjoying the views and sounds of the country

Ideal Saturday night: Going out dancing with her husband