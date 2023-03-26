Piedmont Profile
Name: Sue Ann Ehmann
Age: 67
Family: Ron Brammer, husband
Lives: Patrick County
Education: Patrick County High School and studied communications at the University of Miami
Occupation: Patrick and Henry Community College Executive Assistant to the President and [to the] Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services
Hobbies: Dancing, target-shooting, hatchet-throwing, walking in the woods while it’s snowing, downhill skiing and body-surfing
Favorite movie: “The Christmas Chronicles”
Favorite food: Chicken and zucchini noodles dish with a Parmesan cream sauce that she makes with her husband
Ideal Saturday morning: Eating breakfast with her husband on their deck and enjoying the views and sounds of the country
Ideal Saturday night: Going out dancing with her husband