Piedmont Profile
Name: Tracy Hinchcliff
Age: 62
Family: Rev. Mark Hinchcliff, husband
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Graduated high school in San Antonio, Texas, before working in retail management for 35 years
Occupation: Grace Network Executive Director
Hobbies: Gardening and traveling
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite movie: “Love Actually”
Favorite food: Authentic Mexican food
Ideal Saturday morning: Having a glass of wine around the fire pit or going to a brewery or vineyard
Ideal Saturday night: Sleeping in and then cooking a big breakfast