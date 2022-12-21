Gingerbread house tips

Get festive and break out the baking supplies to make your gingerbread house in style this Christmas season with tips from the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Attendees of its recent Gingerbread House Workshop received unassembled, pre-made gingerbread house kits and candy decorating supplies. Each person chose from a selection of gingerbread house templates.

Choices included a traditional gingerbread house, a doghouse, a castle and even a barn. BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely led the workshop.

To ensure a quick cleanup after you’ve made your house, lay down a plastic tablecloth or other protective surface that is either disposable or easily washed. This will help avoid having to scrub away at dried icing and sugary messes at the end.

When preparing icing to go in the piping bag, if you use a store-bought icing instead of homemade, warm it up in your hands by massaging the bag of icing or, if available pop the icing in the microwave in a microwave-safe container for 10 seconds at a time until it is soft enough to pipe.

Another icing tip is to cut the piping bag smaller than you anticipate needed. You can always cut off more, but once you cut off too much there’s no going back and a new bag will be needed and a mess might be made.

For a neater look than piped icing provides, make gingerbread house doors and windowsills out of fondant. Carefully cut pieces of fondant can be glued to the house with icing. They provide some 3D elements to the house, elevating the design.

When using fondant, roll it out on a piece of wax or parchment paper to avoid sticking to table surfaces; a sprinkle of cornstarch on the work surface can make it easier to work with. If you choose to make fondant windowsills, piping snow with icing onto them creates a wonderful affect.

A unique option for builders who don’t plan to eat their gingerbread house is to hot glue the pieces of the house together. This will create a more stable house that is less likely to come apart in the decorating process and also save on using a large amount of icing which is required to get the gingerbread walls to stick together.

As a final touch, pipe or spread the leftover icing from decorating the house onto the plate or display board that the house rests on. Flatten it out with a spatula or knife, and then sprinkle on coconut or white sugar sprinkles to create a snowy day on your gingerbread scene.

And if you’re decorating with friends, break out a hot cocoa bar like Gravely did at the library branches for the event. For a delicious treat, get caramel, chocolate and white chocolate syrups; marshmallows; chocolate chips; toffee bits; peppermint spoons; pirouettes and whipped cream to top your cocoa with.

If you’re feeling sweet, also set out some festive colored cupcakes, cookies or Rise Krispie Treats as well.

And if you missed out on this series of BRRL fun, periodically check out the library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BlueRidgeRegionalLibrary and be quick when you see a class that interests you—they fill up quickly.