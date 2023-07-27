Kaitlin Bryant is a creator of art both in her career as a graphic designer and in her free time.

Bryant grew up in Patrick County and graduated from Patrick County High School in 2015 not only with her high school diploma but also with credits for courses at Patrick & Henry Community College through the dual enrollment program.

“I’ve always lived here,” Bryant said. “And I really like living here. People sometimes talk about moving away but all my friends and family are here and I just love living in the Blue Ridge area with the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

“We live in one of the craziest places that you could ever choose live in,” she added. “I’m just happy … I love going to the beach but it doesn’t compare to what we have here.”

She attended Liberty University right after high school and got her bachelor’s degree in studio and digital arts in 2018. She worked as a graphic artist at Solid Stone Fabrics for few years before switching to a position as a communications specialist at New College Institute.

During the pandemic, she decided to continue taking classes and earned a master’s degree in visual communications from Liberty University.

She is now the P&HCC graphic designer and social media manager.

“It’s been my favorite job for sure,” Bryant said. “It’s a really great environment, the campus is beautiful, I just love working at such a pretty place.”

“Everyone there is really nice and welcoming,” Bryant added. “I always loved graphic design but I felt like I also really wanted what I did to be helpful somehow and I didn’t know how to combine that.”

Becoming a graphic designer for her local community college has “perfectly hit that niche” she said.

Her typical duties include managing the college’s social media pages, creating ad designs, creating flyers, editing documents, taking photographs and videos all over campus when needed and helping create marketing campaigns.

“The work I do, I encourage people to come here and get an education which helps them to have better lives and have greater success so I really feel like the work we do matters and that’s really special for me,” she said.

Her favorite aspect of her new job is getting to be a part of P&HCC.

“It’s not just a job,” she said. “Everyone genuinely cares about the students and that they get something from their experience.”

“It’s great. It feels great that I set out wanting to be a graphic designer and I get to,” she said. “And it’s better because it’s not just making designs, it’s trying to encourage people to come and use these resources we have in our community.”

When she isn’t working, Bryant enjoys using her arts skills in her personal life as well. She enjoys painting, particularly with acrylic paint, and has created a book for her 2-year-old niece Audra Bryant.

“I feel like I’ve always done art. I can’t really remember a time when I didn’t want every crayon box and marker box at Walmart,” Kaitlin Bryant said.

She recently completed a new work that is displayed at Pickle & Ash in the outside seating area and has a series of other pieces inside the restaurant as well.

“I just like being able to create something that you see in your head and make it tangible,” she added.

But Bryant doesn’t just stop at painting — the book she wrote for her niece was written and illustrated by Bryant and she has recently designed a coloring book for P&HCC.

The coloring book was intended for elementary students to let them know what P&HCC could offer them in the future and also what career options are out there to choose from.

The book has illustrations of a backpack with the P&HCC logo, the college mascot, mechatronics equipment, racecars, sports related images and other images to represent fields of study at P&HCC.

“It’s to show them all the things that they could do,” she said.