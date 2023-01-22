Hairston known for public speaking; Loves cooking, baking, cookware and "Downton Abbey"

Martinsville native Leroy “Tooly” Spencer Hairston Jr. may be known for speaking at public meetings, but he also enjoys many things that might come as a

surprise.

Hairston grew up on A Street on the west end of Martinsville. Everyone who on that street at the time was considered one big family, he said.

“I can say I never went hungry in my life, because when I got home from school,” someone in his family had prepared a hot meal, he said. In fact, the same went for anyone who lived on A Street at the time.

“I knew that I was loved without even having to be told,” he added.

He attended Mount Olivet Elementary School and Leatherwood School and graduated from Laurel Park High School even though he lived in the city because of a “special request that was honored,” he said.

He helped out in the office at his elementary school when he was a student and said “I had one of the best times of my life” while working there.

“When I got to school, teachers showed love toward me. Students showed love,” he said. “That’s why I tell people … You look at that classmate one more time, because you might not see that classmate ever again after you graduate high school.”

Childhood “does not determine what your future may bring for you, but it’s important to cherish your childhood days,” he said.

He said that he has a “vast amount of direct family” and an “overextended” chosen family with too many names to list.

He got a love of cooking by seeing his grandmothers, Elizabeth Witcher Hodge and Mary Ann Penn Hairston, cook. His nickname “Tooly” is a shortened version of a name his grandfathers, Gordon Hairston and Harry Clay Hodge, called him: “Tooly Wooly.”

Though he doesn’t drive, he said, he has always had a job. He used to work at both Biscuitville and the hospital but he is now retired. “Most people know me from Biscuitville … and they just know me in general because I’m always in the City Council meetings,” he said.

He follows the news and voices his opinions during public comment sections of meetings.

“I love seeing the way the city’s going … Everybody has got to get on board … This is not a one-horse town as we were labelled as at one time,” Hairston said.

“If you can’t help make a better solution for the problem, don’t cause one,” he said.

“We’re not always going to agree on everything,” he said. “We form a network. Every one of us have something to bring to the plate … to make a balance. Like when I do my meal planning.”

Hairston said that he wants people to remember him as three things: a concerned person, a loving person and a person who made his mark with his cooking.

“You treat people with a decent amount of love, you’ll be surprised what you can do,” he said.

Cooking, baking and collecting cookware are all things that he loves. His favorite food is lasagna, though he said because he lives by himself he doesn’t end up making it too often, and his favorite part of lasagna is the cheese.

“I love cheese in general,” he said.

His favorite dessert is apple pie. A few weeks ago, he said, he had a hankering for apple pie but didn’t have enough apples for a whole one. He was so set on making apple pie, though, that he made a miniature, single-serving pie.

“I love to eat good food,” he said.

And especially when it comes to cooking for others, “presentation says it all,” because there may not be another chance to feed that person again, so make a good impression each time.

“You share food with love. You extend grace and warmth within it,” he said. “I love people and I love to cook for people, always have and always will until God carries me out of here.”

Hairston has been featured on the Martinsville Bulletin’s Cook of the Week feature twice, once in 1996 and again a few years later.

He loves buying cookware so much that he has multiples of many of his favorite dishes stacked up in his kitchen. He admitted that when Walmart had stores that were open 24 hours a day, one night he stayed in the cookware section from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Hairston attends Grace United Presbyterian Church and, he said, his all-time favorite book is The Bible. Closely behind that is any book by Stephen King. “I’m a horror fan, and People’s is my favorite magazine,” he added.

He doesn’t have subscription to the magazine but one of his friends does, and once she finishes an issue she passes it on to him.

“I read and I read and then I’m here alone and people ask me ‘Don’t you get lonely?’

He said that one of his greatest experiences was being invited to read a Dr. Seuss book to students at Albert Harris Elementary School for Read Across America Week. “I left there crying because I felt I had touched some of those students’ lives,” he added.

His books, cooking, friendships, religion and civic involvement keep him busy and involved.

“Living alone is one thing, but being alone is a whole different thing,” he said. “I’m never alone because I have a Christ, a relationship with him that most people never thought I would have.” He added that he also has neighbors, friends and family to keep him company as well.

“I have people I connect with every day,” he said. “You cannot live in this world alone. Everybody needs somebody, and everyone wants to be loved.”

His favorite movie is “War Room,” a Christian drama film from 2015, and a close second is “Bodyguard” or “Driving Miss Daisy.” His favorite television series is “Downton Abbey,” though he didn’t care for the movie by the same name.

An acronym that Hairston said is important to live by is “KEY” — “Keep Educating Yourself.” “Keep educating yourself daily on something,” he said. “Each moment of your life, you should have something you learn.”