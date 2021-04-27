Harvest Youth Board jumpstarts Speediatrics Fun Day Festival

The Harvest Youth Board earlier this month provided a $5,000 grant to the NASCAR Foundation to put on the third annual Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Martinsville Speedway, the culminating event after a 2-week program designed to inspire more than 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The programming included a video call with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, and the children decorated a welcome banner that was displayed during the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. The kids participated in a step challenge using pedometer watches from The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fit Kits.

Mathew Wells, treasurer of the Harvest Youth Board, said he was in support of this grant in hopes that kids would be able to interact with each other. “I voted in favor of this grant in hopes that kids will have an opportunity to be social and have fun for the first time in almost over a year,” Wells said in a release about the program.

“We love partnering with Martinsville Speedway in this community, and we couldn’t think of a more impactful way to reach area children than supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge,” Nichole Krieger, executive director of the NASCAR Foundation, said in the release.