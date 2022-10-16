Heidi Pinkston has been in almost every position at PA

From Heidi Pinkston’s first visits to Martinsville 30 years ago, she fell in love with Piedmont Arts and has been deeply involved since.

And in recent years, after volunteering and then rising through the ranks, it’s been as executive director.

Pinkston grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, exposed to all forms of art and experienced a “strong art presence” there, she said. Her mother would always take her to as many art opportunities as possible.

Pinkston said she always enjoys seeing the Winston-Salem Symphony and going to the Reynolda House Museum of American Art. The art scene there was a “really amazing” art community, she said.

She and her husband, Shane Pinkston, moved to Martinsville in 1992 for his job at Southprint. Before that, she said, she had never heard of Martinsville, even though it was close to where she lived.

As part of getting to know the area, Pinkston stopped at Piedmont Arts and loved it so much she asked how she could get involved — and has been at it since. She said that she was able to see from the beginning what a “gem in this community” Piedmont Arts was.

Before the pandemic, Pinkston would go to a morning exercise class taught by Anita Hooker at the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. It was her favorite class, but she now attends Judy R’s class. She also loved to hear live music, especially at Pop’s Farm.

Pinktson has now worked for Piedmont Arts for 18 years, moving through many of the different positions at the museum. She spent one year on the board of Piedmont Arts and ended her term as chairman, was the education coordinator, then the director of exhibits and is now the executive director.

As executive director, she said, her role changes from day-to-day but the main function is to “secure the well-being of the organization” and its physical building.

Under Pinkston’s leadership, Piedmont Arts aims to bring an “impactful arts eeducation to the community” and be an accessible art experience for anyone who is interested, not excluding anyone no matter what their background is like. It hosts and sponsors a variety of events, some that have an admission fee and others that are free to attend.

The accessibility of the organization, Pinkston said, is to make the building a “safe place” that encourages and inspires the people who come inside. Piedmont Arts also aims to showcase a variety of different types of arts, she said, which allows the museum to have something of interest for pretty much anyone.

From visual arts, to written, to auditory—they try to have it all. Pinkston said they have up to five exhibits throughout the year from artists with varying backgrounds. Currently they are showcasing Virginia Derryberry’s “Private Domain” and Davis Choun’s “Continuity (Color + Texture).”

The museum hosts performances such as dance and symphonies and poetry slams and events like “Blues, Brews and Stews” which took place on a recent Friday. Piedmont Arts works with local schools to provide educational art experiences for local kids.

People who experience art as young children can see positive effects later in life from expressing themselves through all types of art, she said. Piedmont Arts helps children become comfortable in art museum settings and live performances.

“They may not realize the impact” it has at the time, but later in life, engaging with art experiences and performing arts can help people be “more open-minded as they get older and be able to appreciate the arts,” Pinkston said.

Compared to the Winston-Salem art scene, Pinkston said that the Martinsville art scene is much smaller, but still produces a high-quality art experience. With Piedmont Arts, Pinkston said, the mission is to bring impactful arts education to the community, and in her opinion, they are succeeding.