Helen Howell is all about education

Helen Howell has her hands in many different pots, but there is a reoccurring theme in all her roles: Her passion lies in the education and exploration of a variety of careers for kids.

Her life, which has been dedicated to students, started out in the country.

“We come from farms,” Howell said. Recently she canned 17 quarts of green beans that she got from her family who still grows their own vegetables. “They usually supply me with a lot of my greens, and then I buy things from my local farmers market.”

Howell grew up in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and the farm lifestyle had her experience not only canning but also freezing foods, milking cows and even making her own butter. “That was just a way of life,” she said. “All kinds of jams and jellies … everything that we ate, just about … sugar cane, corn meal, all kinds of things” were produced at home, Howell said.

Howell attends Moral Hill Baptist Church, where she serves as secretary, but once a month, she goes with her family to their home church in Mount Airy, Locust Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

She made her way to Martinsville because she was recruited by Henry County Public Schools from a job fair at her college, North Carolina A&T State University. “They hired me right there on the spot,” she said, while she was still in her senior year.

She taught for five years at Irisburg Elementary School, utilizing her elementary education background, but she wanted the chance to explore her background in business education. She moved to the Martinsville City Public Schools system where she again taught in elementary education, but told administrators that her desire was to move to business.

After a couple of years, she was moved to business education and was able to teach economics, keyboarding, business law, desktop publishing and career and technical education. She has taught at Martinsville High School, Martinsville Middle School and Albert Harris Elementary School.

“I taught the first computer class that was taught in Martinsville,” Howell said. “I spent my summer in training to be able to go in to teach the first classes at Martinsville High School” in the late 1980s.

Now, in her position at P&HCC with the MHC-After 3 and Verizon programs, Howell teaches middle school aged school children about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at the P&HCC Idea Center in Martinsville.

Howell is on the board of the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH), has served on the board for TheatreWorks Community Players, works with the Society of Automotive Engineers and is a member of Piedmont Arts and the National Education Association.

She was voted Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year, served in AmeriCorps for four years and is the Director of the MHC National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Jr. Chapter.

NSBE helps prepare students for competitions in the STEM field like robotics, math, science and race car mechanics, and Howell is involved both on the local and the national level.

As a part of the NSBE membership, the students are required to meet a community service hour quota. They have helped at the Henry County Food Pantry, Piedmont Arts, churches, nursing homes, the VMNH and with by tutoring, Howell said.

Howell has also been a Girl Scout leader. Her daughters, Rachelle Lienson and Erika Howell, starting as Daisies and followed the Girl Scout program through completion. Both of her daughters also went on to be NSBE members and go through entirely unique career paths.

Howell said that NSBE isn’t meant to require students to go down the STEM career path but to give them opportunities and let them experience a wider range of career paths before they get out of high school and have to make decisions vital to the rest of their lives.