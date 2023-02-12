Brian Henderson may live in Greensboro, North Carolina, but he and his family are fully committed to supporting the athletes at Patrick and Henry Community College.

Henderson played basketball at Virginia State University, where he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports management. He is a North Carolina Tar Heels fan and he loves to bowl which is something he always talked about with his father, the late Dewey Henderson.

He’s from Danville, and that’s where he was living when he saw an ad for the job of assistant athletic director at P&HCC. Though he didn’t start in that position he began working at P&HCC as the head women’s basketball coach.

Henderson now holds two positions at the college: one is Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion, and the other is Athletic Director, which he started in 2012.

“I found a place that I love, and I found something that I love to do,” he said.

As Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion Henderson works with P&HCC Coordinator of Campus Life & Fine Arts Devin Pendleton to “ensure that we are putting on events here at Patrick and Henry that any and all students would enjoy,” he said. He has been in this role for 2 years.

“We want everyone to feel as if they are a part of this family—and you know how I spell Phamily,” Henderson said, referring to how P&HCC’s catchword “PHamily.”

As the Athletic Director, Henderson said, “my role is to use athletics to help young men and women continue their education and figure out what they want to do in their future.”

When he began the position, the athletics program at P&HCC had six programs where it now offers 15 and in 2012, the college had around 120 student athletes, and this year it has 207.

On a day-to-day basis he works to take care of “any and everything” the athletic department needs including making sure games are scheduled, ensuring all athletes are enrolled and have the financial assistance to be enrolled, answering phone calls from students, solving problems, listening to athletes and making sure the program engages the athletes in what they are interested in.

“For me, it’s bigger than ball,” Henderson said. “We’ve been able to take some individuals who … If they didn’t have the opportunity to pick up a ball and utilize it to better their life, we don’t know what their life may have been at this point.”

“To see some of the success that we’ve had on the courts, on the fields,” he said, is “absolutely great, but I really embrace those wins that we have off the court or field that could easily be a loss if we didn’t help, step in and intervene.”

“We’re just trying to give them a good student-athlete experience,” he said. “The best that we can.”

He said community colleges provide a feasible, affordable path to a 4-year education.

“Many student athletes leave their schools wanting to pursue something bigger and better but unfortunately often times they find themselves … trying to move on to a 4-year school going into debt early or not getting recruited like they wanted to.”

“But here at P&HCC were giving student athletes the chance to join, a team join a family and get better at their craft while also pursuing that associates degree,” he said. This past school year the student-athletes achieved the highest cumulative grade point average in the history of P&HCC at 3.2.

“And that’s a testament to the work the coaches are doing,” Henderson said. The program also offers opportunities for young coaches to get “into the game” and find out if this is the career path they want.

One of the main obstacles to adding more athletics programs and student athletes is a lack of housing options. “When you can’t present them affordable, good housing it limits how many student athletes we can serve in our programs,” he said.

The college appreciates its housing partners while still hoping for more student housing that could help the program grow.

P&HHC student and softball team member Summer Anderson said to Henderson, “You represent all the student athletes. You were a student athlete yourself so your able to relate more with us. You definitely make things more fun … You encourage all athletes to come out, not just to other athletic events but to school events as well.”