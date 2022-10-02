Hendrix-Wirts brings flair; He puts his theater experience to use at VMNH

When Robbie Hendrix-Wirt isn’t at spending time at home with his husband Spencer Hendrix-Wirt and their three dogs and two cats, he enjoys using his minor in theater from Averett University to perform.

Hendrix-Wirt said “a bug bit” him to perform when he was just 3, and he’s been at it since. His first performance was a snowman in a play at his church and since then, he has been in productions with both the Patriot Players and TheatreWorks Community Players.

His favorite show that he performed in was TheatreWorks’ “Cabaret,” when he played the Emcee. He also enjoyed performing as the Rum Tum Tugger in the musical “Cats” and Tarzan in “Tarzan.”

Hendrix-Wirt and his husband just got married this year in July after a surprise live-streamed proposal at a TheatreWorks Community Players performance in the Black Box Theatre.

Robbie had planned it all, and even told friends and family that if they wanted to see the proposal, they could watch the show’s livestream. Spencer was working backstage on the show, was asked to bring a chair on stage, and then Robbie told Spencer that the chair was for him to sit in.

Robbie then proposed.

About two years ago the couple bought a house in Fieldale.

Robbie Hendrix-Wirt is originally from Danville, and when he graduated from Averett he worked in the registrar’s office at the university until 2014. He then found a job at HD Web Studio, now called Momenta, in Martinsville.

“I’ve met so many great people being here [Martinsville],” Hendrix-Wirt said. One of his best friends, he said, is Gina Wirt (her husband is distantly related to Spencer), owner of The Tanning Cellar. He met her during his time playing the role of Tarzan in a show because he needed to be tan for the performance.

After that, Hendrix-Wirt worked at Patrick and Henry Community College in the financial aid department until last June, when he found the position at the Virginia Museum of Natural History as the Visitor Services and Events Manager.

“It was kind of right up my alley and it still is,” Hendrix-Wirt said. “I absolutely love my job … Most people can’t say that they love their job, but the fact that I can makes me feel good.”

He added that his theater background allows him to add “production value” to the events that he plans which “make them bigger and better.” He said that he enjoys putting his knew take on events that are reoccurring at the museum as well as creating his own from scratch like this year’s upcoming Bonez & Booz event.

One thing he makes a point to do with events like this is to make sure that there is something entertaining for both children and adults to do while attending. Hendrix-Wirt also sets up vendors and sponsors, contacts specialists needed, and arranges for entertainment.

Hendrix-Wirt completes the opening processes at the museum store, like making sure the cash register is correct and checking that all of the point-of-sale systems are working; manages the staff for the museum box office and gift shop; completes floor resets; resets and cleans the children’s discovery room; greets visitors upon entrance to the museum; asks about museum experiences when visitors exit the museum; and resets interactive exhibits after groups have gone through the museum.

Hendrix-Wirt also decorates the gift shop and places seasonal items for purchase, he said the museum just got in so rubber ducks that look like octopi and some stuffed snakes that showcase the skeleton for Halloween.

One thing that he said he strives to do is “incorporate new ideas” and “showcase the museum differently” than what it has always been in the past.

“I just want, especially for the newer aged groups coming up, something to entice those but also to keep the sponsors and the visitors that we’ve always had, keep them engaged as well,” he added.