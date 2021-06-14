 Skip to main content
Henry County Fair pageant winners
Miss Henry County Fair winners

The winners of the Henry County Fair pageant were (front row, from left) Avery Carter (Young Miss Winner), Felicity Tyler (Miss Community Service), Cheyenne Owens (Little Miss), Autumn Sanders (Wee Baby and Miss Personality Winner), and (back row, from left) Kayleigh Wimbish (Junior Miss Winner), Keleesi Nolasco (Beautiful Baby Winner), Keyasia Akridge (Miss Pre-Teen), MaKayla Sprouse (Miss Winner) and Joanna Wilson (Ms. Winner).

 SUBMITTED

MaKayla Sprouse was the winner of the Miss Category in the first Henry County Fair pageant staged June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center. A total of 45 females participated in nine different categories, and as winner of the age 17-22 category, Sprouse will serve as the official representative of the fair throughout the year and will compete in The Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Competition in January at The Homestead Resort.

The Henry County Fair will be Sept. 22-25 on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway. For more information call the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640.

