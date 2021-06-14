Henry County Fair pageant winners

MaKayla Sprouse was the winner of the Miss Category in the first Henry County Fair pageant staged June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center. A total of 45 females participated in nine different categories, and as winner of the age 17-22 category, Sprouse will serve as the official representative of the fair throughout the year and will compete in The Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Competition in January at The Homestead Resort.
The Henry County Fair will be Sept. 22-25 on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway. For more information call the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640.
