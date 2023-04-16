From Master Naturalist to SPCA executive director to Martinsville Garden Club president, Leslie Hervey is all about plants, nature and animals.

Hervey was born in Sanford, North Carolina and grew up in Pinehurst, North Carolina, before finishing high school and college in Greensboro, North Carolina. She got a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation and a minor in business thinking that she would go into commercial recreation. She got two certificates from Duke University in non-profit leadership. She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, and then Richmond.

Hervey moved to Martinsville in 1997 when her husband, Jay Hervey, got a job as general counsel for Bassett Furniture.

“We’ve had a wonderful life,” Hervey said. “Martinsville has been extremely good to us.” They have twins, Haley and Bud, who were raised in Martinsville. Haley Hervey is a project manager for a cybersecurity company in Boston, and Bud Hervey works for Capital Surgical Associates in Washington, DC.

“We have been so deliriously happy here,” Hervey said. “I can’t imagine raising my children anywhere else.”

Hervey was the executive director at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA before she left and went to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in 2013 where she was also the executive director. She stayed there for a couple years before she became a consultant for people who wanted to build animal shelters in 2015.

Hervey remained a consultant until the pandemic. Now she works at Janice Cain Stationery and is the Martinsville Garden Club president.

This past year Hervey became a Master Naturalist which is a program that intends to create a group of people who will dedicate their time to benefit the natural resources in their communities.

“You really begin to see how all your world interrelates,” Hervey said about the Master Naturalist program. “You really can’t take one thing out of the world without affecting everything else, and it’s fascinating to see how interconnected everything is. It makes you really philosophical about life.”

Hervey has been in the Martinsville Garden Club since she originally moved to Martinsville, joining to meet people and because of her interest in gardening.

“I wanted to meet people, wanted to learn new things about gardening,” Hervey said. “I love it.”

This Wednesday the Martinsville Garden Club and the Garden Study Club will partner to put on Historic Garden Week Tour in Martinsville from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The money raised from that event goes to the state for historic garden restoration, Hervey said.

That fund has benefited Martinsville in the past at the Martinsville-Henry County Historic Courthouse restoring the brick patio, work on the canons and putting in plants.

Other than the garden tour, which takes place each year, the Martinsville Garden Club has three main goals it promotes: horticulture, conservation and beautification.

Each of those has a committee that is given $1,000 each year from the budget, plus whatever money they can grow, to put towards efforts to promote the different causes. “They can do whatever projects they want to,” Hervey said.

As president, Hervey is coordinating strategic planning in the club to engage some younger generations and spur interest in garden club activities.

“Flower arranging has been one of the things that had interested people of my generation,” Hervey said. To interest younger generations, she said, they need to focus more efforts on conservation, pollinators, classes on edible flowers and growing sustainable gardens.

Another reason she enjoys garden club is learning new things about gardening from other people.