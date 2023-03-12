Callie Hietala has been telling stories one way or another through all of her different jobs, and now she shares Martinsville City Public Schools’ with the community.

A native of Marion, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Classical Studies from the College of William & Mary.

She returned to Marion after college and eventually found work in Abingdon at the William King Museum of Art. She started as an intern, then became an outreach instructor, the curatorial and education assistant, the interim director of education and a curator and then took over community programming and social media marketing.

The art museum has contemporary Appalachian art and fine art and has collections and a whole gallery “dedicated to the cultural heritage of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee from the mid-1800s to the 1940s,” Hietala said.

“In each of the roles I played at the museum, I was always doing something to help our community engage with our museum or our exhibits,” she said. “That what I always really enjoyed.”

She coordinated an event at the museum called Big Messy First Thursday, in which a roll of plastic was laid down on a hill and a paint covered slip-in-slide was made.

One of her favorite shows that she worked on was “Coal Country,” which featured artifacts and information on coal mining towns from the heyday of the coal mining industry in the area. She arranged a concert called “Music of Coal Concert” with local musicians for the show.

While at a conference for the Virginia Association of Museums, Hietala met Virginia Museum of Natural History Executive Director Joe Keiper, who is now her husband. Two weeks after that, the United States shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with this came the end of events, group tours and other community outreach programs at the museum where she was working—and that led to the end of her job of 10 years, as well.

“Sometimes your life takes those crazy left turns that you never saw coming,” she said. She decided to move to Martinsville.

“It was crazy to move somewhere brand new when it’s entirely shut down,” Hietala said. “Especially because I’m someone who very much likes having a good group of friends and because community stuff is important to me, I like to feel connected in that community.”

She worked part-time for the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, then spent a year as reporter for the Henry County Enterprise. Next she became the Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) communications and community outreach coordinator, her present position.

“I’m still doing the same thing I did as a reporter, the same thing that I did at the museum,” Hietala said: “I tell our schools’ stories to our community so our community can feel connected to our schools and feel sense of pride and all the cool things that we’re doing.”

“Stories and storytelling is always the through line,” she said, through avenues including “creating posts on any of our social media or writing press releases.”

“It’s my job to go in when fun stuff is happening and, again, share that out with our community,” she said, adding that her favorite part of her job is taking pictures.

When she’s not working she enjoys watching movies, bird watching, playing video games, traveling and going on motorcycle rides with Keiper.

“It’s just about seeing the scenery,” she said. They go on day-long rides to different scenic locations and they’ve been talking about taking some extended trips on the Suzuki V-Strom 650.

Hietala also enjoys both attending and hosting trivia competitions at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton.

“Sometimes when I’m playing trivia I understand why other people play sports,” she said. “I just get that rush of trying to dig through your brain or dig something out.”

She started playing trivia at a brewery in Abingdon and jumped right in to find that same environment in Martinsville.

“You’re there with that core group of people that just make you happy to be around doing this thing that gives me a rush anyway,” Hietala said. “It’s a lot of fun.”