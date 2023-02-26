This year’s Historic Garden Week Tour will highlight 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road with a theme of Southern Charm in Bloom.

The tour, the 90th annual of the Garden Club of Virginia, is hosted locally by Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club, coordinated by chairs Laura Hundley of MGC and Connie Stone of GSC. The homes and other locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Martinsville Garden Club gets first billing this year and the Garden Study Club will receive second billing.

The home at 917 Mulberry Road is a newly renovated modern farmhouse that is just out of view from the road. The house sits on eight acres of formerly wooded land. Homeowners Lora and Mark Ware removed over 200 trees and took three years to completely transform the house into what it is today.

Owned by Elizabeth Joyce, the house at 1114 Sam Lions Trail was built in 1958. The house had been vacant for eight years when she bought it in 2017. The residence is Charleston-inspired and the interior was updated while still keeping some aspects of the original home.

The home of Pamela and Bruce Mazurek at 200 Westover Lane is in Dutch Colonial Revival style with a gambrel roof, a covered front porch and a balcony that was built by Rives S. Brown Jr. The original owners added New Orleans influence to the house after a vacation to that famous Southern city, and the current owners have kept that going.

The home of Liz and Doug Goldstein at 1001 Cherokee Trail was designed by Otto Zenke. Built in 1959, it features a fountain in an atrium at the entrance. The Goldsteins’s collection of antiques and artwork is displayed in the house.

Parking will be available on streets and in the parking lots of Piedmont Arts and First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.

Lunch ($22) is offered at Chatmoss Country Club at 550 Mount Olivet Road. RSVP to Lynne Beeler at 276-638-1030 or ldcb@comcast.net or mail checks payable to Chatmoss Country Club c/o Lynne Beeler, 953 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.

The tour headquarters is Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or in person at Piedmont Arts and $35 day of the event at Piedmont Arts. Tickets include admission to the four homes, a pollinator garden at 209 Starling Avenue, Piedmont Arts and the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 207 Starling Avenue.