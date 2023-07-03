After leaving Martinsville for educational and creative opportunities Natalie Hodge finally achieved her dreams when she moved back home.

Hodge grew up in Martinsville and graduated from Laurel Park High School, now a middle school, in 1997. After graduation she attended Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she earned her bachelor’s degrees in both justice and policy studies and African American studies in 2001.

While in her senior year at Guilford, Hodge said she was trying to coast through her final year when she took a class by Carolyn Beard Whitlow — a teacher known for having a hard class in the African American studies department.

“It was an incredible class,” Hodge said. “I got an A minus … but I would not trade that class for anything.”

After taking that class and working with her mentor Adrienne Israel, Hodge decided to pursue a master’s degree in African American studies. She did this at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

She stayed in the bay area for around six months after graduating during which she said nothing substantial happened in her life except that she realized that people didn’t care as much about her master’s degree from Cornell as she thought they would.

“I was like ‘what?’ I excelled for six years of school, two of them at an Ivy League school, why aren’t people knocking at my door?” she said.

“It’s much easier to be in a community where you have developed relationships and people know you,” she added. “You walk in and people give you the benefit of the doubt. When you’re a stranger you are just what’s on that paper and sometimes that paper doesn’t make it to the top of the stack.”

But that didn’t stop Hodge from making her next move. She said that experience actually still helps her as a motivational and career coach because she had to employ “strategies to break into these markets” that she can share with other people.

Hodges moved to Detroit, Michigan, for a year and a half where she got into real estate and property renovation while getting a temporary job at an apartment complex. While there, she said, she learned even more the importance of building relationships with other people.

Her next move was back to New York where she worked in residence life on the Cornell campus, where she solidified her passion for coaching people in their life journeys.

“I worked with so many students who were at the top of their classes in high school and then they came to Cornell and everybody was at the top of their class and then what does that mean,” she said. “They’re freaking out.”

She said being in the position to help those students grow and figure out what they wanted to do with their futures was an environment that she enjoyed being in.

After Cornell Hodge worked at Columbia University in residence life again and while there she decided to take up a hobby and ended up getting into acting.

She then “fell in love with being on set, the creative process, being on scene, seeing all the people who make a production happen,” Hodge said. “It was all sorts of fun and crazy hours.”

She quit her job at Columbia to pursue acting full time right before a writers’ strike happened, causing all shows in New York to shut down.

Left with little other choice at the time, she did what many other actors in her position did in New York at the time — she began working at a restaurant called Tao.

She continued to study acting but realized that though she enjoyed acting she wasn’t in love with it. Knowing she wanted to stay in the entertainment field she used her connections to learn more about what went into the behind-the-scenes aspect of producing projects.

She eventually moved to Los Angeles where she worked at the Art Institute of Los Angeles and while she said she loved living there, it wouldn’t be her home for long.

After years of learning about dealing with investors, writing scripts, networking, producing projects and realizing the difficulty of finding that big break, she returned home to promote a book she wrote and met Hasan Davis.

With a lease in Los Angeles that had run out and no concrete prospects in New York, she eventually decided to stay in her hometown.

Hodge has now found her happy place as a writer and “transformation coach,” which is how she best describes her work with business and career coaching and motivational speaking.

She is owner, founder and producer of Rudy’s Girl Media, the media production company that she opened in Martinsville.

She just completed the second season of a locally produced miniseries called “Hometown Hustle,” released another book called “Hometown Hustle Guide” and was married to Davis on April 21 by their family friend Judge Jimmy McGarry. They held the ceremony at the Piedmont Arts Art Garden, one of their favorite places, she said.

“I’ve heard ‘no’ way more than I’ve heard ‘yes’,” Hodge said. “Typically, what happens is I get a ‘no’ and then I find a workaround ... I just keep going and figure out another avenue.”

“What I got growing up here created the resilient person that was able to navigate all those spaces and come back here and do this,” Hodge said. “I credit this community and the grounding that I got here with everything that came after.”