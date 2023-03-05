Ariel Johnson has many titles and responsibilities but they all connect back to her reducing harms associated with homelessness and substance use.

Johnson graduated from Basset High School in 2009 and she attended Patrick & Henry Community College to get an associate degree in general studies before she moved to Indiana. While there she got ab associate degree in human services with a concentration in addiction studies from Ivy Tech Community College.

Her husband, Seth Johnson, is from Indiana and when he got out of the army they lived there for six years, coming back to the MHC area around 2017.

She attended Indiana Wesleyan University where she got a religious studies certification and a bachelor’s degree in social work. In December she finished her master’s degree in social work from the same university. She finished those programs through a combination of in-person and online studies.

She said that though she always thought she would end up moving to California or somewhere bigger than Martinsville, but when she moved away and finished her studies she didn’t want to use her degrees anywhere but back here.

“A lot of the reason pulled me into being a social worker is a lot of what I experienced growing up,” Johnson said.

She also said she just enjoys the area in general because of the gas station food, kayaking on the Smith River, mountain access, hiking, outdoor activities and “the best food in the world.”

“I’m obsessed with Martinsville,” she added. “I couldn’t imagine not raising my kids here.”

Johnson’s full-time job is as the Patient Navigation Director at the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition. The organization provides education, supplies and support for people who use drugs to “support themselves, the community and their family and friends,” she said.

“Our primary focus is reducing the harms associated with substance use,” she added. “Part of that is handing out syringes, handing out Naloxone, teaching people how to use Naloxone, teaching people how to use equipment in a way that is going to reduce risk of infection or disease transmission.”

The organization also conducts community testing for HIV and connects people to medical care, food stamps, housing and Medicaid coverage.

Johnson is the director of the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center which means she oversees the operations at the center, conducts case management, connects people with physicians and arranges community educational opportunities on homelessness. She does all that on a purely volunteer basis.

She is also the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD) mid-Atlantic Regional Consultant, a part-time contract job, and the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition Outreach and Services Coordinator, as a volunteer.

“Even when the warming center is closed, I still go out into the community and I’ll take out supplies and try to do outreach where people are at to connect them to services and reduce the harms of being homeless,” Johnson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s all harm reduction."

She went into the field, she said, because growing up she experienced poverty combined with a history of substance usage in her family and witnessed the harms of the “stigma associated with substance use.”

“I sincerely believe I have a calling,” she said. “Every time I try to get away from it and try to do anything else” she just keeps being called back to the field of harm reduction services.

Her favorite part of her job is hearing peoples’ stories -- "And then being able to see people achieve their successes—whatever that means for them.”

"It's my passion," she added. "At the end of the day ... I would do this regardless ... I'm doing exactly what I was put on this earth to do."