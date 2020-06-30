July 4th may still have a little bit of a bang in Martinsville

The news came as a disappointment, but not necessarily a shock, when the Martinsville Speedway announced in May that there would not be a Celebration honoring Independence Day this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
However, that change in tradition likely won’t stop residents from celebrating the country’s birthday.
Lisa Garrett, Henry County fire marshal, said she hadn’t heard of any large fireworks displays taking place in Martinsville or Henry County on or around July 4, but she said she was aware of local stores selling personal fireworks.
“The available fireworks that are legal are basically the ones that are being sold in convenience stores around here and the tents and things,” Garrett said. “They are inspected by us, and they are legal to use.”
Other fireworks, some permitted in select states, aren’t legal in Virginia unless someone obtains special permission to use them. Illegal examples include firecrackers, bottle rockets, skyrockets, fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air or fire projectiles into the air.
“Anything that goes up in the air and goes ‘boom’ is illegal,” Garrett said. “You have to have a specific license, be licensed by the state and be insured and bonded in order to do that type of display. They have to be permitted also.”
Community fireworks displays, like those that take place at the Martinsville Speedway or after the Martinsville Mustangs' games, are typically approved far before the holiday approaches, and professionals execute those events. That doesn’t mean someone with a desire for a 2020 Fourth of July event in Martinsville can’t still put on a great display, but time is running short and there are certain requirements they’d have to meet.
“Usually it’s planned for months in advance. They can still get a permit from us. Inspection is still required, and it does have to be a bonded, licensed, certified, state of Virginia, you know, a person who can do the pyrotechnics and can do the displays themselves,” Garrett said. “John Doe cannot go out there and get a permit and buy fireworks in South Carolina and bring them up here and set them off. He cannot get a permit for that. We have to see the paperwork and everything to make sure he’s licensed.”
Even without a local fireworks display, Garrett said there are still plenty of fun, safe ways to celebrate the holiday in the Martinsville area with family and friends, but encouraged the community to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
“Still, just like everybody else, make sure you’re wearing masks,” Garrett said. “Make sure you’re washing your hands. Make sure you’re six-feet apart.”
In pursuit of fireworks, people in Patrick County will also have to look elsewhere. The town of Stuart announced that the annual fireworks display at DeHart Park has been canceled.
But less than an hour away from Martinsville, Danville will host an Independence Day celebration on July 4. The festivities will kick off with a morning race called the Patriot Challenge and culminate with fireworks at dusk.
Taking precautions, the 4-mile race will have staggered start times with groups of no more than 10 people. Runners are asked to wear a mask while waiting for their cohort to begin but may discard the facial covering once their race starts. Also different from years past, no bystanders or observers may watch the race.
Given the staggered starts, Blue Ridge Timing of Lynchburg will determine winners based off of runners’ individual chip times, and medals will be awarded at a later date. While there will not be hydration stations along the course, participants are invited to enjoy ice cream following the race.
Danville Parks and Recreation typically hosts a Fourth of July celebration at the Carrington Pavilion before to the fireworks show, but the gathering won’t take place this year because of social distancing restrictions.
Danville’s fireworks will begin at dusk and will be visible from many different points in the city. Like last year, fireworks will be detonated from the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, near the Danville Family YMCA.
And although it doesn’t look like Martinsville will have a formal Independence Day celebration at the beginning of July, that doesn’t necessarily mean the city will be devoid of a colorful sky for the entire summer.
“We do not plan on doing that on the Fourth of July. Any other date may be pending, just depending upon sponsorships,” said Ruthanne Duffy, Martinsville Mustangs general manager. “Hopefully once we’re in Phase Three, and if we can find sponsorships to fund that, we are definitely up for fireworks.”
